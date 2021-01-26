Ex-Dividend Reminder: Scholastic, AES and Alliant Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/21, Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL), AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/15/21, AES Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1505 on 2/12/21, and Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4025 on 2/16/21. As a percentage of SCHL's recent stock price of $26.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Scholastic Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when SCHL shares open for trading on 1/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for AES to open 0.58% lower in price and for LNT to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCHL, AES, and LNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):



AES Corp. (Symbol: AES):



Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.23% for Scholastic Corp, 2.32% for AES Corp., and 3.21% for Alliant Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Scholastic Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, AES Corp. shares are down about 0.9%, and Alliant Energy Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

