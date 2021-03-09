Ex-Dividend Reminder: Schneider National, Comfort Systems USA and Fidelity National Information Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/21, Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 4/8/21, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 3/23/21, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/26/21. As a percentage of SNDR's recent stock price of $25.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Schneider National Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when SNDR shares open for trading on 3/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.16% lower in price and for FIS to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNDR, FIX, and FIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Schneider National Inc , 0.63% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 1.07% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading flat, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

