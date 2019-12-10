Ex-Dividend Reminder: Schneider National, CAE and Textron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE), and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/9/20, CAE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/31/19, and Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/1/20. As a percentage of SNDR's recent stock price of $22.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Schneider National Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when SNDR shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for CAE to open 0.42% lower in price and for TXT to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNDR, CAE, and TXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE):



Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Schneider National Inc , 1.70% for CAE Inc, and 0.18% for Textron Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Schneider National Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, CAE Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Textron Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.