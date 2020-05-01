Ex-Dividend Reminder: Schneider Electric, M.D.C. Holdings and Employers Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/20, Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), and Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Schneider Electric will pay its annual dividend of $2.55 on 5/7/20, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/20/20, and Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/20/20. As a percentage of SBGSF's recent stock price of $90.45, this dividend works out to approximately 2.82%, so look for shares of Schneider Electric to trade 2.82% lower — all else being equal — when SBGSF shares open for trading on 5/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for MDC to open 1.16% lower in price and for EIG to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBGSF, MDC, and EIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF):



M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC):



Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.82% for Schneider Electric, 4.63% for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., and 3.36% for Employers Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Schneider Electric shares are currently down about 3.5%, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 2.6%, and Employers Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

