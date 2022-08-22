Ex-Dividend Reminder: SBA Communications Corp, Applied Materials and Robert Half International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/22, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), and Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 9/20/22, Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/15/22, and Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of SBAC's recent stock price of $341.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of SBA Communications Corp to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when SBAC shares open for trading on 8/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMAT to open 0.25% lower in price and for RHI to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SBAC, AMAT, and RHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for SBA Communications Corp, 1.02% for Applied Materials, Inc., and 2.15% for Robert Half International Inc..

In Monday trading, SBA Communications Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are down about 2.3%, and Robert Half International Inc. shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

