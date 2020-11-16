Ex-Dividend Reminder: SBA Communications, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Microsoft

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/20, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.465 on 12/17/20, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/30/20, and Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/10/20. As a percentage of SBAC's recent stock price of $299.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of SBA Communications Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when SBAC shares open for trading on 11/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for CTSH to open 0.28% lower in price and for MSFT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBAC, CTSH, and MSFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for SBA Communications Corp , 1.13% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and 1.04% for Microsoft Corporation.

In Monday trading, SBA Communications Corp shares are currently off about 1.4%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are up about 1.2%, and Microsoft Corporation shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

