Ex-Dividend Reminder: Saul Centers, Camden National and City Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/22, Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), Camden National Corp. (Symbol: CAC), and City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 4/29/22, Camden National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/29/22, and City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 4/29/22. As a percentage of BFS's recent stock price of $52.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Saul Centers Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when BFS shares open for trading on 4/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for CAC to open 0.85% lower in price and for CHCO to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFS, CAC, and CHCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS):



Camden National Corp. (Symbol: CAC):



City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.32% for Saul Centers Inc, 3.41% for Camden National Corp., and 3.22% for City Holding Co..

In Monday trading, Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading flat, Camden National Corp. shares are up about 0.5%, and City Holding Co. shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.