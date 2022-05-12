Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sapiens International, Lindsay and Woodward

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/22, Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS), Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sapiens International Corp NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/25/22, Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/31/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/31/22. As a percentage of SPNS's recent stock price of $22.63, this dividend works out to approximately 2.08%, so look for shares of Sapiens International Corp NV to trade 2.08% lower — all else being equal — when SPNS shares open for trading on 5/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for LNN to open 0.27% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPNS, LNN, and WWD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS):



Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.31% for Sapiens International Corp NV, 1.10% for Lindsay Corp, and 0.78% for Woodward, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Sapiens International Corp NV shares are currently off about 1%, Lindsay Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Woodward, Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

