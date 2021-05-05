Ex-Dividend Reminder: Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Ameriprise Financial and First Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/21, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC), Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), and First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/20/21, Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 5/21/21, and First Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/25/21. As a percentage of SC's recent stock price of $34.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when SC shares open for trading on 5/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for AMP to open 0.44% lower in price and for FBMS to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SC, AMP, and FBMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.55% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, 1.75% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, and 1.43% for First Bancshares Inc .

In Wednesday trading, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and First Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

