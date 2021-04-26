Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sandvik, Bayer and Citizens Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/21, Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKF), Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF), and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sandvik AB will pay its annual dividend of $4.50 on 5/4/21, Bayer A G will pay its annual dividend of $2.00 on 4/30/21, and Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 5/13/21. As a percentage of SDVKF's recent stock price of $28.60, this dividend works out to approximately 15.73%, so look for shares of Sandvik AB to trade 15.73% lower — all else being equal — when SDVKF shares open for trading on 4/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for BAYZF to open 3.08% lower in price and for CFG to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SDVKF, BAYZF, and CFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKF):



Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF):



Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.73% for Sandvik AB, 3.08% for Bayer A G, and 3.40% for Citizens Financial Group Inc .

In Monday trading, Sandvik AB shares are currently off about 1%, Bayer A G shares are down about 2.5%, and Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.