Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sanderson Farms, Idacorp and Suburban Propane Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/22, Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM), Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), and Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sanderson Farms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 5/17/22, Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 5/31/22, and Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 5/10/22. As a percentage of SAFM's recent stock price of $190.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Sanderson Farms Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when SAFM shares open for trading on 5/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for IDA to open 0.69% lower in price and for SPH to open 1.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFM, IDA, and SPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Sanderson Farms Inc, 2.77% for Idacorp Inc, and 7.77% for Suburban Propane Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, Sanderson Farms Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Idacorp Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

