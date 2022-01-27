Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sanderson Farms, Hasbro and Casey's General Stores

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/22, Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM), Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), and Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sanderson Farms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 2/15/22, Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 2/15/22, and Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of SAFM's recent stock price of $185.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Sanderson Farms Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when SAFM shares open for trading on 1/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for HAS to open 0.75% lower in price and for CASY to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFM, HAS, and CASY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Sanderson Farms Inc, 3.01% for Hasbro, Inc., and 0.75% for Casey's General Stores, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Sanderson Farms Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Hasbro, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.