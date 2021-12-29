Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safehold, Washington Trust Bancorp and Four Corners Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/21, Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH), and Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/14/22, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/7/22, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3325 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $77.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 12/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for WASH to open 0.94% lower in price and for FCPT to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFE, WASH, and FCPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH):



Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Safehold Inc, 3.77% for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., and 4.54% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Safehold Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

