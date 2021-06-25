Ex-Dividend Reminder: Safehold, US Bancorp and Humana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/15/21, US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 7/15/21, and Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/30/21. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $81.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for USB to open 0.74% lower in price and for HUM to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAFE, USB, and HUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Safehold Inc, 2.95% for US Bancorp , and 0.64% for Humana Inc..

In Friday trading, Safehold Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, US Bancorp shares are up about 0.1%, and Humana Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

