Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabra Health Care REIT, PacWest Bancorp and Healthcare Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/21, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/28/21, PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/28/21, and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 5/28/21. As a percentage of SBRA's recent stock price of $17.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when SBRA shares open for trading on 5/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for PACW to open 0.56% lower in price and for HR to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBRA, PACW, and HR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.83% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, 2.26% for PacWest Bancorp, and 3.90% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, PacWest Bancorp shares are up about 1.2%, and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

