Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabra Health Care REIT, Charles Schwab and Provident Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/28/20, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/28/20, and Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/28/20. As a percentage of SBRA's recent stock price of $22.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when SBRA shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.38% lower in price and for PFS to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBRA, SCHW, and PFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.11% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, 1.53% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 3.98% for Provident Financial Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are up about 0.5%, and Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.