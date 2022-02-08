Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sabra Health Care REIT, Ameriprise Financial and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/22, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/28/22, Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 2/28/22, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of SBRA's recent stock price of $12.81, this dividend works out to approximately 2.34%, so look for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to trade 2.34% lower — all else being equal — when SBRA shares open for trading on 2/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMP to open 0.36% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SBRA, AMP, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.36% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, 1.44% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, and 2.00% for Veritex Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

