Ex-Dividend Reminder: S & T Bancorp, Investors Bancorp and Wintrust Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/22, S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC), and Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 2/24/22, Investors Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 2/25/22, and Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/24/22. As a percentage of STBA's recent stock price of $31.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of S & T Bancorp Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when STBA shares open for trading on 2/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for ISBC to open 0.94% lower in price and for WTFC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STBA, ISBC, and WTFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC):



Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for S & T Bancorp Inc, 3.75% for Investors Bancorp Inc, and 1.35% for Wintrust Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, S & T Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Investors Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Wintrust Financial Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

