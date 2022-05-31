Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryerson Holding, Newmont and Imperial Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/22, Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), and Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryerson Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/16/22, Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/16/22, and Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of RYI's recent stock price of $31.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Ryerson Holding Corp to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when RYI shares open for trading on 6/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for NEM to open 0.79% lower in price and for IMO to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYI, NEM, and IMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI):



Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Ryerson Holding Corp, 3.15% for Newmont Corp, and 2.38% for Imperial Oil Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Newmont Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Imperial Oil Ltd shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

