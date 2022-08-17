Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryder System, Westlake and Pan American Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/22, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), and Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/16/22, Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.357 on 9/6/22, and Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $82.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 8/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for WLK to open 0.34% lower in price and for PAAS to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for R, WLK, and PAAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for Ryder System, Inc., 1.34% for Westlake Corp, and 2.31% for Pan American Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Westlake Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Pan American Silver Corp shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

