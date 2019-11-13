Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryder System, United Parcel Service and Deluxe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/19, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), and Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/20/19, United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 12/4/19, and Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/2/19. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $52.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 11/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for UPS to open 0.79% lower in price and for DLX to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for R, UPS, and DLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.24% for Ryder System, Inc., 3.14% for United Parcel Service Inc, and 2.42% for Deluxe Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, United Parcel Service Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Deluxe Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.