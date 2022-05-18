Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryder System, Pan American Silver and Westlake

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/22, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), and Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 6/17/22, Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/3/22, and Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2975 on 6/7/22. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $84.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 5/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for PAAS to open 0.55% lower in price and for WLK to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for R, PAAS, and WLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.76% for Ryder System, Inc., 2.19% for Pan American Silver Corp, and 0.88% for Westlake Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.2%, Pan American Silver Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Westlake Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

