Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rush Enterprises, California Water Service Group and SJW Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/21, Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), and SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/10/21, California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/21/21, and SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of RUSHA's recent stock price of $50.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when RUSHA shares open for trading on 5/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for CWT to open 0.39% lower in price and for SJW to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RUSHA, CWT, and SJW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Rush Enterprises Inc., 1.57% for California Water Service Group , and 2.12% for SJW Group.

In Wednesday trading, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, California Water Service Group shares are off about 0.3%, and SJW Group shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

