Ex-Dividend Reminder: RPT Realty, Republic Bancorp and Prologis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/21, RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT), Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA), and Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RPT Realty will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 4/1/21, Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.308 on 4/16/21, and Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of RPT's recent stock price of $12.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of RPT Realty to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when RPT shares open for trading on 3/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for RBCAA to open 0.67% lower in price and for PLD to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPT, RBCAA, and PLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT):



Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):



Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for RPT Realty, 2.68% for Republic Bancorp, Inc. , and 2.46% for Prologis Inc.

In Tuesday trading, RPT Realty shares are currently off about 1.1%, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 0.6%, and Prologis Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

