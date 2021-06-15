Ex-Dividend Reminder: RPT Realty, Amerisafe and Chubb

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/21, RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT), Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF), and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RPT Realty will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 7/1/21, Amerisafe Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/25/21, and Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 7/9/21. As a percentage of RPT's recent stock price of $13.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of RPT Realty to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when RPT shares open for trading on 6/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for AMSF to open 0.47% lower in price and for CB to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPT, AMSF, and CB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT):



Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for RPT Realty, 1.86% for Amerisafe Inc, and 1.91% for Chubb Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, RPT Realty shares are currently off about 0.5%, Amerisafe Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Chubb Ltd shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

