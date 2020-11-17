Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, MMM and Primerica

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/20, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/15/20, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 12/12/20, and Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/14/20. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $41.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 11/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 0.85% lower in price and for PRI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPRX, MMM, and PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Royalty Pharma plc, 3.41% for 3M Co, and 1.23% for Primerica Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently down about 0.1%, 3M Co shares are off about 1%, and Primerica Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

