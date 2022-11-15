Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, Apartment Income REIT and Park National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/15/22, Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/30/22, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $42.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIRC to open 1.23% lower in price and for PRK to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPRX, AIRC, and PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC):



Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Royalty Pharma plc, 4.91% for Apartment Income REIT Corp, and 2.82% for Park National Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are down about 2.5%, and Park National Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Also see:

