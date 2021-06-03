Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, Public Service Enterprise Group and First American Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/21, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), and First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 6/30/21, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/30/21, and First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $118.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Ross Stores Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ROST shares open for trading on 6/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for PEG to open 0.83% lower in price and for FAF to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROST, PEG, and FAF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Ross Stores Inc, 3.33% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, and 2.88% for First American Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Ross Stores Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and First American Financial Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

