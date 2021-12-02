Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, Monro and New Fortress Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/21, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 12/31/21, Monro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/21/21, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $108.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Ross Stores Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when ROST shares open for trading on 12/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for MNRO to open 0.47% lower in price and for NFE to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ROST, MNRO, and NFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO):



New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for Ross Stores Inc, 1.87% for Monro Inc, and 1.63% for New Fortress Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ross Stores Inc shares are currently up about 3.1%, Monro Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and New Fortress Energy Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

