Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Kontoor Brands Inc and Automatic Data Processing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/22, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/4/22, Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/20/22, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $50.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when RCI shares open for trading on 6/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for KTB to open 1.18% lower in price and for ADP to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RCI, KTB, and ADP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Rogers Communications Inc, 4.70% for Kontoor Brands Inc, and 1.90% for Automatic Data Processing Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are off about 2.8%, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

