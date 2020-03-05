Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Canadian National Railway and Southern Copper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/20, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), and Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/1/20, Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 3/31/20, and Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/24/20. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $48.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when RCI shares open for trading on 3/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for CNI to open 0.67% lower in price and for SCCO to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RCI, CNI, and SCCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.12% for Rogers Communications Inc, 2.67% for Canadian National Railway Co, and 4.56% for Southern Copper Corp.

In Thursday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Canadian National Railway Co shares are off about 2%, and Southern Copper Corp shares are off about 2% on the day.

