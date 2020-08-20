Ex-Dividend Reminder: Robert Half International, Nordson and Westlake Chemical

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/20, Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI), Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), and Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/15/20, Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/8/20, and Westlake Chemical Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/9/20. As a percentage of RHI's recent stock price of $56.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Robert Half International Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when RHI shares open for trading on 8/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for NDSN to open 0.21% lower in price and for WLK to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for RHI, NDSN, and WLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):



Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Robert Half International Inc., 0.82% for Nordson Corp., and 1.87% for Westlake Chemical Corp.

In Thursday trading, Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Nordson Corp. shares are down about 6.9%, and Westlake Chemical Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

