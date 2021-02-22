Ex-Dividend Reminder: Robert Half International, Moody's and Shyft Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/21, Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI), Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), and Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/15/21, Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/18/21, and Shyft Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/25/21. As a percentage of RHI's recent stock price of $78.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Robert Half International Inc. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when RHI shares open for trading on 2/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for MCO to open 0.22% lower in price and for SHYF to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for RHI, MCO, and SHYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Robert Half International Inc., 0.89% for Moody's Corp., and 0.30% for Shyft Group Inc .

In Monday trading, Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Moody's Corp. shares are off about 0.9%, and Shyft Group Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

