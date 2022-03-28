Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLJ Lodging Trust, InvenTrust Properties and STORE Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), and STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/15/22, InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 4/15/22, and STORE Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of RLJ's recent stock price of $13.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when RLJ shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for IVT to open 0.69% lower in price and for STOR to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLJ, IVT, and STOR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for RLJ Lodging Trust, 2.77% for InvenTrust Properties Corp, and 5.28% for STORE Capital Corp.

In Monday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently down about 0.1%, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and STORE Capital Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

