Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLI Corp, StepStone Group and Broadmark Realty Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/20/22, StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/22, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of RLI's recent stock price of $115.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of RLI Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when RLI shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for STEP to open 0.68% lower in price and for BRMK to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLI, STEP, and BRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for RLI Corp, 2.73% for StepStone Group Inc, and 11.81% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.

In Friday trading, RLI Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, StepStone Group Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

