Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Cintas and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/21, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA), Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/5/21, Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/15/21, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/1/21. As a percentage of RBA's recent stock price of $57.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when RBA shares open for trading on 2/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for CTAS to open 0.22% lower in price and for V to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBA, CTAS, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, 0.86% for Cintas Corporation, and 0.63% for Visa Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Cintas Corporation shares are off about 0.2%, and Visa Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

