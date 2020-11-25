Ex-Dividend Reminder: RioCan REIT, Brookfield Renewable and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/20, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 12/7/20, Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.434 on 12/31/20, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $13.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 11/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for BEPC to open 0.56% lower in price and for AY to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RIOCF, BEPC, and AY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC):



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.42% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, 2.24% for Brookfield Renewable Corp, and 4.80% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc.

In Wednesday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently off about 0.4%, Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.