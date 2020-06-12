Ex-Dividend Reminder: Restaurant Brands International, Winnebago Industries and Huntington Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/20, Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 6/30/20, Winnebago Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/1/20, and Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/1/20. As a percentage of QSR's recent stock price of $56.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when QSR shares open for trading on 6/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for WGO to open 0.17% lower in price and for HBAN to open 1.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QSR, WGO, and HBAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, 0.67% for Winnebago Industries, Inc., and 6.06% for Huntington Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently up about 2.9%, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are up about 5.5%, and Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are up about 4.4% on the day.

