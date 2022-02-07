Ex-Dividend Reminder: ResMed, First Bancshares and Synchrony Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/22, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS), and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/17/22, First Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/25/22, and Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of RMD's recent stock price of $237.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of ResMed Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when RMD shares open for trading on 2/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for FBMS to open 0.46% lower in price and for SYF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RMD, FBMS, and SYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for ResMed Inc., 1.83% for First Bancshares Inc, and 2.06% for Synchrony Financial.

In Monday trading, ResMed Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, First Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Synchrony Financial shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

