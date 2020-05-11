Ex-Dividend Reminder: ResMed, Columbia Banking System and Duke Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/20, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), and Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/18/20, Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/28/20, and Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 5/29/20. As a percentage of RMD's recent stock price of $162.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of ResMed Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when RMD shares open for trading on 5/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for COLB to open 1.20% lower in price and for DRE to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RMD, COLB, and DRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for ResMed Inc., 4.79% for Columbia Banking System Inc, and 2.79% for Duke Realty Corp.

In Monday trading, ResMed Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Columbia Banking System Inc shares are off about 3.1%, and Duke Realty Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

