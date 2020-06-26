Ex-Dividend Reminder: Republic Services, HEICO and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/20, Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Republic Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 7/15/20, HEICO Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.08 on 7/15/20, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of RSG's recent stock price of $80.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Republic Services Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when RSG shares open for trading on 6/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for HEI to open 0.08% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for RSG, HEI, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG):



HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Republic Services Inc, 0.16% for HEICO Corp, and 0.52% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Friday trading, Republic Services Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, HEICO Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.