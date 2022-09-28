Ex-Dividend Reminder: Republic Services, Air Products & Chemicals and Sylvamo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/22, Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), and Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Republic Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 10/14/22, Air Products & Chemicals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 11/14/22, and Sylvamo Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1125 on 10/17/22. As a percentage of RSG's recent stock price of $138.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Republic Services Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when RSG shares open for trading on 9/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for APD to open 0.70% lower in price and for SLVM to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RSG, APD, and SLVM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG):



Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD):



Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Republic Services Inc, 2.80% for Air Products & Chemicals Inc, and 1.31% for Sylvamo Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Republic Services Inc shares are currently trading flat, Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Sylvamo Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.