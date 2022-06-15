Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rent-A-Center, PPL and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/22, Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rent-A-Center Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/12/22, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 7/1/22, and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of RCII's recent stock price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when RCII shares open for trading on 6/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 0.85% lower in price and for THQ to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RCII, PPL, and THQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.81% for Rent-A-Center Inc., 3.42% for PPL Corp, and 7.24% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund.

In Wednesday trading, Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, PPL Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are up about 1% on the day.

