Ex-Dividend Reminder: Renasant, Intercontinental Exchange and Medical Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/22, Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), and Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/22, Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/31/22, and Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/14/22. As a percentage of RNST's recent stock price of $36.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Renasant Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when RNST shares open for trading on 3/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for ICE to open 0.30% lower in price and for MPW to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RNST, ICE, and MPW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Renasant Corp, 1.20% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc, and 5.75% for Medical Properties Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Renasant Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

