Ex-Dividend Reminder: RenaissanceRe Holdings, Comerica and BCE

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 9/30/22, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 10/1/22, and BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 10/15/22. As a percentage of RNR's recent stock price of $142.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when RNR shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 0.80% lower in price and for BCE to open 1.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RNR, CMA, and BCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., 3.19% for Comerica, Inc., and 7.50% for BCE Inc.

In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Comerica, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and BCE Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

