Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Graphic Packaging Holding and Frontline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), and Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/27/20, Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 4/5/20, and Frontline Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/26/20. As a percentage of RS's recent stock price of $97.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when RS shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for GPK to open 0.54% lower in price and for FRO to open 4.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RS, GPK, and FRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS):



Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., 2.18% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, and 18.95% for Frontline Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are currently up about 3.5%, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 3.9%, and Frontline Ltd shares are up about 11.7% on the day.

