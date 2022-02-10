Ex-Dividend Reminder: Reinsurance Group of America, Umpqua Holdings and PacWest Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ), and PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 3/1/22, Umpqua Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 2/25/22, and PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/28/22. As a percentage of RGA's recent stock price of $116.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when RGA shares open for trading on 2/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for UMPQ to open 0.99% lower in price and for PACW to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RGA, UMPQ, and PACW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ):



PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., 3.95% for Umpqua Holdings Corp, and 1.96% for PacWest Bancorp.

In Thursday trading, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and PacWest Bancorp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

