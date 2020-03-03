Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regions Financial, OUTFRONT Media and Commerce Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), and Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 4/1/20, OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/31/20, and Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/23/20. As a percentage of RF's recent stock price of $14.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Regions Financial Corp to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when RF shares open for trading on 3/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for OUT to open 1.41% lower in price and for CBSH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RF, OUT, and CBSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):



OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.36% for Regions Financial Corp , 5.65% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, and 1.73% for Commerce Bancshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Regions Financial Corp shares are currently down about 2.1%, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

