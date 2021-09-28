Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regal Beloit, Enerpac Tool Group and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/21, Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC), Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Regal Beloit Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 10/15/21, Enerpac Tool Group Corp will pay its annual dividend of $0.04 on 10/18/21, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/15/21. As a percentage of RBC's recent stock price of $149.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Regal Beloit Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when RBC shares open for trading on 9/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for EPAC to open 0.17% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBC, EPAC, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC):



Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.89% for Regal Beloit Corp, 0.17% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp, and 0.21% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Regal Beloit Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

