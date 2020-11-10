Ex-Dividend Reminder: Raytheon Technologies, Walker & Dunlop and Stanley Black & Decker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 12/17/20, Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 11/30/20, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.3125 on 11/15/20. As a percentage of RTX's recent stock price of $66.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when RTX shares open for trading on 11/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for WD to open 0.49% lower in price and for SWT to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RTX, WD, and SWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Raytheon Technologies Corp, 1.96% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, and 4.80% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are currently up about 2.5%, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

